Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 736,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 5,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

