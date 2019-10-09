Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 10,160 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 114,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

