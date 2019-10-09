Contrasting TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) & Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Slack does not pay a dividend. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Slack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TENCENT HOLDING/ADR $45.21 billion 8.60 $11.89 billion $1.02 39.87 Slack $400.55 million 33.61 -$140.68 million N/A N/A

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Slack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 0 1 7 0 2.88 Slack 0 8 9 0 2.53

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $227.00, indicating a potential upside of 458.15%. Slack has a consensus price target of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. Given TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TENCENT HOLDING/ADR is more favorable than Slack.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 26.22% 19.12% 9.64% Slack N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR beats Slack on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social networks across various online platforms; online advertising services, such as media, social, and display-based advertising services; and FinTech, cloud, television series and film production, and other services for individual and corporate users. The company also develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

