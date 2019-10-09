Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $27.30. Continental Resources shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 5,030,608 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.