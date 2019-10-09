Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST remained flat at $$7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 56,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $214.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 1,411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

