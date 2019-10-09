Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $395,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 187,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,120. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.13 and its 200-day moving average is $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.