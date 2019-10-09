Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 114.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

