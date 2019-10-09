ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 412,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

