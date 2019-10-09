Comparing Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Ooma (OTCMKTS:OOMA)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Data Storage alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 2 1 4 0 2.29

Ooma has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.12%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 4.26% 19.53% 5.06% Ooma -12.05% -46.20% -19.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 1.73 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Ooma $129.23 million 1.78 -$14.57 million ($0.69) -15.84

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ooma beats Data Storage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.