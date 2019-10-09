Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Comcast posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 418,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.