Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after acquiring an additional 296,619 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,490,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,314,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,689,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

