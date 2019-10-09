Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $150.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coherent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Coherent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,678. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97. Coherent has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

