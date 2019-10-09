Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd makes up 3.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,892. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

