Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.96

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 141233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 30.97%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $62,501,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 420.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

