COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Declares $0.01 Annual Dividend

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

CBHMY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. COBHAM PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBHMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

