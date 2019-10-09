Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,954.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $952,916.00 and approximately $12,954.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00205531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.01069622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090283 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,494,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

