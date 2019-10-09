Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 44

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.81. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target (down previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

