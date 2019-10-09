Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.01. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 304.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.01%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

