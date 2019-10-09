Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 2235687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

In other Clear Leisure news, insider Francesco Gardin acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

