Clams Price Down 48.3% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $99,676.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00014579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013376 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,434,679 coins and its circulating supply is 3,807,363 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

