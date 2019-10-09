Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $80.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,511 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,291.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after acquiring an additional 636,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,583,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,176,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

