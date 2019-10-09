Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Packer & Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Packer & Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 4.4% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. 1,807,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671,805. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

