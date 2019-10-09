CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CIT Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 17,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,959. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

