Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 88,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,305. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

