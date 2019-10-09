Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.38.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.