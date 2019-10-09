China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 194,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 155,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

