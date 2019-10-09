CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 403 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 584.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 124.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.01. 692,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.