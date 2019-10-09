CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

JPM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

