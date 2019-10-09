CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 4,312,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,232. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

