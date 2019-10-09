Chainlink (LINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $318.41 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $961.81 million and approximately $318.41 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

