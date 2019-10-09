Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.50

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 8834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and a P/E ratio of 78.26.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

