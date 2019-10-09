Cemex SAB de CV (CX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX):
- 10/7/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “
- 10/2/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/1/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/25/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/11/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/11/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/4/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/27/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/19/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/12/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of CX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
