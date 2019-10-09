Cemex SAB de CV (CX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX):

10/7/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

10/2/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/25/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/11/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/11/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/19/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2019 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 71.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 559,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

