CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.06

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 3386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBS.A. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

