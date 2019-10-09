Caspian (CSP) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $106,892.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038152 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.93 or 0.06218591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040059 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

