Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Carry has a market cap of $10.06 million and $1.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00038171 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.77 or 0.06218315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016631 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,919,359,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,209,884 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.