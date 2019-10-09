Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,032 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,571,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,343,000 after purchasing an additional 245,077 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

