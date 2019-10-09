Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. 76,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

