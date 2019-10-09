Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after buying an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,784. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

