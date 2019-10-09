Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.44 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $53.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022464 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011215 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02290818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000714 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012291 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Indodax, OKEx, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, HitBTC and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

