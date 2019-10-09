Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $5.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $25.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,927 shares of company stock worth $2,876,825 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.65 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $773.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

