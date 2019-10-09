Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $699,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.50. 637,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $233.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

