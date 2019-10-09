Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,367,556 shares of company stock worth $621,502,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $179.28. 2,062,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,908,851. The company has a market cap of $511.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

