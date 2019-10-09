Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 995,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

