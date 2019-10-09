Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.90. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 9,609,338 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

