Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

