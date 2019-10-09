CaixaPay Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market cap of $95,869.00 and $56.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

