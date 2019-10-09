CaixaPay Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market cap of $95,869.00 and $56.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
CaixaPay Coin Profile
.
CaixaPay Coin Trading
CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.