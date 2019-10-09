Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $86.21 million and $8,830.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00660269 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Crex24, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Poloniex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.