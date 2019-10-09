BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,818. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $59,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,876.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $3,544,780. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

