Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 538 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 4,285,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

