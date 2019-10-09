Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 657,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 961,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,776,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.